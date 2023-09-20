News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Mansfield School of Art features in a new exhibition at the Bonington Gallery in Nottingham

The exhibition 'John Beck and Matthew Cornford: The Art Schools of the East Midlands' celebrates the histories of art schools across the East Midlands and features the Mansfield School of Art building on Chesterfield Road which opened in 1930.
By Sarah RagsdaleContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The School of Art building is currently slated for demolition to make way for a new £8.8 million technology and skills centre.

For over a decade artists John Beck and Matthew Cornford have been researching and documenting the sites of art schools across the UK. They quickly found many had disappeared, either amalgamated into larger institutions, been redeveloped or demolished.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Art School Project, is their ambitious attempt to identify and document all the old buildings around the country and in so doing create a national record of places that were once an important part of our towns and cities. Many were established in the Victorian age to deliver a skilled labour force for local industry – such as lace manufacture in Nottinghamshire - and much needed educational opportunities to the newly enfranchised working class.

Mansfield School of ArtMansfield School of Art
Mansfield School of Art
Most Popular

Opening on 22 September at the Bonington Gallery, Nottingham Trent University, is an exhibition of their research and photographs of the art schools of the East Midlands. As well as Mansfield School of Art the exhibition includes new photography of the art school buildings in Nottingham and Newark and art schools across the East Midlands.

Related topics:East Midlands