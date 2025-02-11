Mansfield school children host ‘Artificial Inspiration’ art exhibition at local museum

LEGO robot created by R.E.A.L. Education learners.

Young people from local school R.E.A.L. Independent School Mansfield will have their work featured in an art exhibition at Mansfield Museum this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

R.E.A.L. Education, whose head office is based in Mansfield, offers Independent School places and Alternative Provision across the East Midlands for children and young people between the ages of 7 and 19.

The free exhibition ‘Artificial Inspiration’ showcases some of the ways R.E.A.L. learners are using technology to create art, including using 3D pens and robots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Allen, STEM Coordinator at R.E.A.L. said: “One of the most thought provoking aspects of the show is the different ways robots and AI have been used. Many of our learners have years of experience using this technology, so to turn the tables on the old convention that robots do what people say, all the instructions for the models were created by Chat GPT. Which has produced some fascinating and unexpected results.”

Visitors will also be able to see geometric artworks created by ‘Loti-Bot’, a programmable robot that transforms code into intricate designs, as well as more quirky art.

Duncan said: “This is a really exciting moment for everyone at R.E.A.L., but especially the learners. This is a display of their creative and innovative minds and we’re so proud of them. We’d love the community to come and see their unique work and see how the next generation of artists are redefining creativity in the digital age.”

‘Artificial Inspiration’ opened on 8 February and runs daily until 23 March at Mansfield Museum, Leeming Street. For more information, visit Mansfield Museum’s site here.