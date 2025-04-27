Mansfield Musician has his debut gig with 8pc band!

Mansfield born, 19 year old Jude Kirk, is playing his first full band gig in Nottingham at Billy Bootleggers on Thursday May 1st.

They will be on stage at 8pm.

Jude will be promoting his new EP which will be released on the day to follow up his first 2 singles 'Drive' and Circus Fair'. He has been featured on BBC Introducing this week

Come and join him to celebrate this emerging powerhouse performer.

His vintage rock and roll vibe draws from his wide ranging influences including Bolan, Queen, Elvis, Cash and the Beatles amongst others.

Gig Details here...

https://www.fatsoma.com/e/z089bcod/jude-kirk-and-the-regeneration

There is a guest list

Please let me know if you would like to be included.

Check out his video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsEesuacGmw

https://linktr.ee/judekirk29?utm_source=linktree_profile_share

