Mansfield Musician has his debut gig with 8pc band!

Jude Kirk releases new single

Mansfield born, 19 year old Jude Kirk, is playing his first full band gig in Nottingham at Billy Bootleggers on Thursday May 1st.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be on stage at 8pm.

Jude will be promoting his new EP which will be released on the day to follow up his first 2 singles 'Drive' and Circus Fair'. He has been featured on BBC Introducing this week

Come and join him to celebrate this emerging powerhouse performer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jude Kirk

His vintage rock and roll vibe draws from his wide ranging influences including Bolan, Queen, Elvis, Cash and the Beatles amongst others.

Gig Details here...

There is a guest list

Please let me know if you would like to be included.

Check out his video