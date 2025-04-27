Mansfield Musician has his debut gig with 8pc band!
They will be on stage at 8pm.
Jude will be promoting his new EP which will be released on the day to follow up his first 2 singles 'Drive' and Circus Fair'. He has been featured on BBC Introducing this week
Come and join him to celebrate this emerging powerhouse performer.
His vintage rock and roll vibe draws from his wide ranging influences including Bolan, Queen, Elvis, Cash and the Beatles amongst others.
