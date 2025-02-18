David Kemp, chair of the Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club, is pictured presenting the cheque to Jane Burton and Janet Shipton from the Parkinson’s Disease Support Group.

People in the Mansfield area who suffer from Parkinson’s Disease have benefitted from support from Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club. The club recently donated £500 to the Parkinson’s UK Mansfield Support Group. This was the proceeds and donations from one of its popular Singers’ Nights.

This was the club’s fourth donation of its 2024/2025 season and so far £1,750 has been donated to worthy causes locally. In the previous year the club gave away a total of £1,800 in donations to both local and national charities. Now it is aiming to exceed that amount in the current season.

The Mansfield Parkinson’s Support Group is run entirely by volunteers and has to generate all its own funds, as it receives no funding. It currently meets twice a month at The Acacia Centre in Kirkby-in-Ashfield. A varied programme runs including speakers, lunches and outings. As well as the monthly meeting, weekly walks, bowling and exercise classes, designed specifically for those with Parkinson’s Disease, are arranged. Anyone interested in the support group can contact Jane Burton on 07803 123138 or at [email protected]

Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club meets every Monday, including most Bank Holidays, at the Forest Town Arena. Doors open 7.30pm for 8.00pm start and the aim is to finish at 10.30pm. The club aims to provide a range of live acoustic music every week at a price which means no one is excluded. A varied programme runs throughout the year. Acoustic singer and musician nights are open to all with an admission price of £1. Feature nights include 2x20 mins slots by a named performer with the rest of the evening open to floor spots. Admission is £2. Guest nights feature a main artist and support act for £5 entry.

Anyone interested in playing, singing or listening to all forms of acoustic music will be offered a warm welcome. More details can be had by emailing Elaine at [email protected].