Mansfield Men’s Well-Being Club off to a flying start

A new Mansfield club that promises “good company and a free cuppa” has been hailed a success after its first month, with dozens of local people already dropping in to take part.

The Men’s Well-Being Club, hosted every Tuesday afternoon at Rumbles Café, Sutton Lawn, was launched by local charity Cornwater Evergreens to give older men—and women too—a chance to meet new people, share stories, and enjoy a relaxed chat over tea and biscuits.

Since opening, the two-hour drop-in (2–4 pm) has welcomed a steady stream of attendees, many of whom say it’s already become a highlight of their week.

“It’s brilliant just to get out, meet a few people and have a laugh. Everyone is so friendly—you feel at home straight away,” said one regular.

The club is run by Cornwater Evergreens volunteers, who greet everyone with a hot drink and a smile. There’s no cost, no booking and no pressure—just a warm welcome and the chance to enjoy some company.

Research shows that regular social contact helps to reduce loneliness, boost confidence and improve mental health—something the charity says is especially important for men who may not be drawn to more formal groups.

Cornwater Evergreens CEO Peter Dickson said: “We’ve been delighted with the response so far. People have told us the club gives them something to look forward to each week, and it’s wonderful to see new friendships forming around the café tables.”

The Men’s Well-Being Club runs every Tuesday from 2–4 pm at Rumbles Café, Sutton Lawn, NG17 5EU. It’s free, open to anyone aged 55 and over, and new faces are always welcome.

(Cornwater Evergreens is a registered charity, No. 1169556, supporting older adults across Nottinghamshire.)