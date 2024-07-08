Mansfield launches new support groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield and surrounding areas have a new support group for people with a chronic illness and Neurodivergert Support. It is called the Empowerment Hub.The group aims to support those in the community who struggle with chronic illness, mental health difficulties and those who are Neurodivergent and have faced difficulty in finding a support network.The sister group recently launched aims to provide online support for those who are Neurodivergent.

Realising there was a high need for such a group, the founder Rebecca, who has fibromyalgia and an under-active thyroid, which she says leaves her in constant pain and feeling fatigued.

She said: “Chronic illness can affect everyone differently. They can be illnesses that affect somebody long-term, conditions which cause long-standing pain or dramatically affect your quality of life, or mental health conditions.

“But sadly, after diagnosis, it is rare to be offered anything other than a leaflet.

Group meeting dates

The Empowerment Hub is open to anyone in the area who would like to join.

Rebecca is keen to invite anyone in the community who needs support with a chronic illness or Neurodivergent Support to join and access additional support.

The group also has a Facebook group, containing regular updates and supportive posts for members. You can find this by searching for ‘Empowerment Hub Mansfield and Surrounding Areas - Chronic illness' or 'Empowerment Hub Mansfield and Surrounding Areas - Neurodivergent'