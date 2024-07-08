Mansfield launches new support groups
Realising there was a high need for such a group, the founder Rebecca, who has fibromyalgia and an under-active thyroid, which she says leaves her in constant pain and feeling fatigued.
She said: “Chronic illness can affect everyone differently. They can be illnesses that affect somebody long-term, conditions which cause long-standing pain or dramatically affect your quality of life, or mental health conditions.
“But sadly, after diagnosis, it is rare to be offered anything other than a leaflet.
The Empowerment Hub is open to anyone in the area who would like to join.
Rebecca is keen to invite anyone in the community who needs support with a chronic illness or Neurodivergent Support to join and access additional support.
The group also has a Facebook group, containing regular updates and supportive posts for members. You can find this by searching for ‘Empowerment Hub Mansfield and Surrounding Areas - Chronic illness' or 'Empowerment Hub Mansfield and Surrounding Areas - Neurodivergent'
Members have been in touch to say how much the group is helping. Anyone who needs support is welcome.
