News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe presents Robin Hood

Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe presents The Adventures of Robin Hood.
By deborah wilsonContributor
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A traditional pantomime by Brian Luff.

A very exciting family show full of fun and frolics, your well known caricatures Robin Hood and Maid Marian with a fantastic Dame Dora.

The villain of Nottingham this year is the Sherriff of Nottingham who is up to his old nasty tricks. We have so many fabulous characters to meet you at the Palace Theatre and keep you entertained.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are on sale now at £10 each, with all profits going to local charities.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, 27th January to February 3rd 2024.

Please contact the box office now for ticket sales, 01623 633133 or www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk.

We look forward to seeing you very soon.

Related topics:Robin HoodNottinghamTickets