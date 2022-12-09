Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe prepares to present Aladdin
Budding actors are preparing to tread the boards of Mansfield with the return of their annual pantomime.
Members of the Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe are performing Aladdin at the town’s Palace Theatre next month.
It marks a return to pantomime for the group – which has raised more than £150,000 for charities over the last 40 years – after it took the decision not to stage pantos in 2021 and 2022, due to the Covid pandemic, following the success of its production of Peter Pan in January 2020.
Aladdin performances are on: Saturday, January 28, at 2.15pm; Monday-Friday, January 30-February 3, at 7.15pm, and Saturday, February 4, at 2.15pm and 7.15pm.
Tickets, priced £10 each, are available from 07709 298436, or [email protected] until December 22, then from the theatre box office on 01623 633133.
All proceeds go to local charities.