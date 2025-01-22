Mansfield Hospital Theatre Troupe Panto

Jack and the Magical Beanstalk will start this Saturday, 25th January at the Palace theatre Mansfield and run for eight shows, finishing on the 1st February 2025.

A fantastic show for all ages, great fun and family friendly. Super band with amazing live music. Come and join in the fun. All profits will go to local charities.

We hope that you will come along and join us at the Palace Theatre for our wonderful show, lots of fun and adventure. With amazing music and dance.

Tickets are on sale at the Palace Theatre box office 01623 633133, or www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

