Mansfield celebrates young people with arts and culture initiatives

Mansfield is fast becoming a vibrant hub for young people to explore and enjoy arts and culture, thanks to a growing number of exciting schemes and events backed by Mansfield District Council and its partners.

With a focus on creativity, skills, and self-expression, initiatives such as the Technical Academy and Young Writers’ Workshops are placing young talent at the heart of the town's cultural scene. Full details of all activities, including upcoming dates and times, can be found at mansfieldmuseum.co.uk. Classes are available for a wide range of ages, from five to 21.

Young people have been taking to the stage—literally—with Open Mic sessions offering a platform for budding performers to showcase their talents in music, poetry, and spoken word. These sessions provide a safe and friendly space for young people to gain experience performing in front of a live audience, and best of all, they’re free to participate in.

Dom Hobson, National Portfolio Projects Assistant at Mansfield Palace Theatre, has been actively participating in the Open Mic sessions since its inception.

Learning the ropes of the sound desk during tech academy

He said: “The open mics have given a much-needed accessible performance space to Mansfield's young people. We have seen young performers grow in confidence since our first events and have developed a strong supportive community surrounding the events.

“The Open Mics also help support the wider youth work throughout Mansfield Museum and Mansfield Palace Theatre.”

Meanwhile, Future Movement, delivered in partnership with the renowned Rambert Dance Company, continues to empower teenagers with opportunities to develop leadership, creativity, and confidence through hands-on arts engagement. Participants benefit from skills sessions with guest artists and professionals working in the cultural sector, as well as opportunities such as creating their own short film. Highlights over the last two years have included a trip to London to visit Rambert’s studios and The Donmar Warehouse. This year the group delivered a shared showcase in Liverpool with the London and Liverpool cohorts.

Cllr Stuart Richardson, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Skills, said: “Mansfield is proud to be a place where young people can thrive, be creative, and feel valued. These initiatives are about more than just events, they’re about building confidence, fostering talent, and creating spaces where young voices are heard.

Students at the tech academy

“Just in the last few months, we saw the successful conclusion of Zest: The Zone, a dynamic event bursting with colour, performance, and energy, created for young people in the heart of our town centre. The event highlighted not only the talent across the district, but also how much young people are seeking these types of opportunities on their doorstep. Over 2,000 people attended throughout the week, which even surpassed the attendance at a similar event in Lincoln—a phenomenal result.”

Behind the scenes, the Technical Academy is giving young people the chance to gain real-world experience in sound, lighting, and event production—crucial skills for those considering a career in the creative industries.

Harry has been attending the Technical Academy since last year and said: “I really enjoy attending the Technical Academy at Mansfield Palace Theatre. It's an amazing way to learn and gain hands on experience that I can use throughout my career. The Technical Academy is a creative and friendly environment making every session exciting, fun and rewarding."

For those who prefer the spotlight, the Mansfield Palace Youth Theatre offers an ideal space to build confidence, find your voice, and make new friends. Weekly sessions are held during term time at the Palace Theatre, with free taster sessions available.

Dom Hobson, a participant at the Open Mic night

Or, if writing for the stage or page is more your style, the Young Writers’ Workshop, in partnership with Writing East Midlands, could be the perfect fit. Led by published writer and performance poet Leanne Moden, the group is a welcoming environment for budding authors and aspiring poets to explore their creativity.

Leanneadded: “Whether you're a budding novelist, a poet, or you want to write plays and scripts, the young writers' group is a fun and supportive space to explore your creativity; and to have a laugh while doing it!”

With more opportunities on the horizon, Mansfield is truly making its mark as a town where young people can flourish through arts and culture.

For more information on upcoming events and how to get involved, contact [email protected] or call 01623 463375.