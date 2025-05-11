Mansfield artist, Kasey Paige Meakin, selected for prestigious London Art Biennale 2025
The Biennale is organised in collaboration with London’s historic Gagliardi Gallery, a long-standing cultural institution in Chelsea. The event is curated by an international panel led by Peter Gagliardi, and showcases museum-level works across painting, sculpture, photography, installation, and mixed media, with a focus on artistic excellence and innovation.
Kasey will exhibit “Kasey’s Cube”, an oil painting exploring modern nostalgia. Inspired by the classic Rubik’s Cube, “Kasey’s Cube” seeks to capture playful complexity through rich detail and vibrant colour. Painted in oil on a wooden board, this piece reflects the artists love for precision, light, and sparkle! Each gem invites the viewer to discover an accurate combination of realism and wonder, evoking a sense of enhanced nostalgia.
The 2025 edition will feature a diverse range of mediums. With no thematic or geographical restrictions, the Biennale offers a unique platform for emerging and established artists to present their work on an international stage, allowing visitors to experience the vast richness of global contemporary art.