Mansfield and Sherwood Ramblers

A packed programme for 2025.

A few more to wet your appetite with lots more to come.

16 Feb 2025 Matlock Heather Jowett

23 Feb 2025 Dethick Martyn Gill

2 Mar 2025 Ashover Brian Tuffnell

9 Mar 2025 Bestwood Merv Thomas

16 Mar 2025 Sherwood Pines David Revuelta

23 Mar 2025 Bolsover Val Woolley6 Apr 2025 Hartington Julie Casey

13 Apr 2025 Greasley Alex Ellis

20 Apr 2025 Easter Egg Hunt Julie Lawson

27 Apr 2025 Idle Valley David Revuelta

4 May 2025 Farnsfield Mary Whetstone

11 May 2025 Annesley Karen Kirkham

18 May 2025 Hathersage Julie Casey

15 Jun 2025 Underwood Karen Kirkham

25 Jun 2024 Edwinstowe Brian Tuffnell

20 Jul 2025 Carsington Julie Casey

3 Aug 2025 Ashford in the Water Karen Kirkham

28 Sep 2025 Alport Castles Julie Casey

5 Oct 2025 Tuxford Apple Walk Brian Tuffnell

7 Dec 2025 Cuckney Richard Coupe

We are the Ramblers. We open the way for everyone to enjoy the simple pleasures of walking. And we step up to protect the places we all love to wander.

The Ramblers Since 1935, have been doing everything we can to ensure everyone can enjoy nature on foot. We’re committed to campaigning to keep our countryside open to all. For every £1 spent 84p is spent on access to green spaces and the paths, tracks and trails that lead us to them.

