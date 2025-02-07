Mansfield and Sherwood Ramblers
A few more to wet your appetite with lots more to come.
16 Feb 2025 Matlock Heather Jowett
23 Feb 2025 Dethick Martyn Gill
2 Mar 2025 Ashover Brian Tuffnell
9 Mar 2025 Bestwood Merv Thomas
16 Mar 2025 Sherwood Pines David Revuelta
23 Mar 2025 Bolsover Val Woolley6 Apr 2025 Hartington Julie Casey
13 Apr 2025 Greasley Alex Ellis
20 Apr 2025 Easter Egg Hunt Julie Lawson
27 Apr 2025 Idle Valley David Revuelta
4 May 2025 Farnsfield Mary Whetstone
11 May 2025 Annesley Karen Kirkham
18 May 2025 Hathersage Julie Casey
15 Jun 2025 Underwood Karen Kirkham
25 Jun 2024 Edwinstowe Brian Tuffnell
20 Jul 2025 Carsington Julie Casey
3 Aug 2025 Ashford in the Water Karen Kirkham
28 Sep 2025 Alport Castles Julie Casey
5 Oct 2025 Tuxford Apple Walk Brian Tuffnell
7 Dec 2025 Cuckney Richard Coupe
