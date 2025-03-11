Mansfield and District Crematorium to hold service to remember mums

Mansfield and District Crematorium is holding a service to remember mums on Mothering Sunday.

It will take place in the Thoresby Chapel at 10.30am on Sunday 30 March and will be led by civil celebrant Elle Scriven with additional speakers.

During the service, there will be a reflection during which images paying tribute to mothers lost will be shown.

Anyone wishing for a photo to be shown, should email it (link opens in email app) by Tuesday 25 March. The team will confirm that the image has been received.

Mansfield Crematorium

Light refreshments will be served after the service and any donations raised on the day will go to Beaumond House Hospice Care in Newark.

Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Environment, said: “Anyone who has lost a mum will know just how raw it can be to lose such a major person in their lives. We hope this service brings comfort and pays tribute to mothers and their importance in our family circle.”

Mansfield and District Crematorium is managed and operated by a joint committee comprising representatives from Mansfield, Ashfield and Newark and Sherwood district councils.