Magical after dark trail to shine new light on family farm attraction

A brand new magical after dark trail at White Post Farm in Nottinghamshire is set to show the award winning attraction in a new light from 21 November 2024.

Light Post Farm sees the popular family farm near Newark teaming up with Gloworm Festival to present an enchanting festive light trail experience.

The fields of Farnsfield will be illuminated by more than 250,000 sparkling lights to enhance the features of the much loved farm with plenty of photo opportunities along the route.

Opening on Thursday 21 November, Light Post Farm is now open for bookings for timed slots from 5pm every Thursday to Sunday up until 22 December. With tickets at £12 per person and £45 for families, it will give visitors the opportunity to enjoy the attraction in a new light.

Light Post Farm Opens 21 November

Dozens of glitter balls will float above the duck pond along with its life sized Boom Box playing Disco classics; the Rainbow racetrack will explode into colour and sound and the Jungle Barn will sparkle with planets and stars.

The Enchanted Garden will come to life with Gingerbread Houses, flowers and lights, where visitors can expect the weird and wonderful and a 60m long illuminated Triangular Tunnel will light the way.

Art students from Nottingham College have designed a life sized illuminated Advent Calendar and are now building the installation ready for the opening.

Morgan Wood, White Post Farm, said: “The entire team here at White Post Farm is so excited to bring Light Post Farm to our visitors this November! Christmas is always a magical time here at the farm, and this light trail will enhance that special feeling even more. We cannot wait for the farm to be transformed into a lit-up Christmas village.”

There will also be the chance to meet rare breed new born lambs expected late November, who will be kept cosy in the Silver Barn where all the farm babies and older animals live. Miniature Donkeys and Reindeers will be arriving in late November to spend Christmas at White Post Farm.

The 1km trail will wind around the outdoor animal enclosures and indoor barns, including the Reptiles of the World, home to West African Dwarf Crocodiles and the indoor Jungle Barn play area newly added this year.

There will be plenty of friendly animals to meet en route from Alpacas to Wallabies as well as lots of rare breeds such as Old English Goats, Oxford Sandy and Black pigs and Greyface Dartmoor sheep in the fields.

Admission includes access to the Mini Christmas Market, with hot chocolate, roast marshmallows, and sweet treats. Children can join Ginger Snap to decorate gingerbread or create some magical reindeer dust to take home for Christmas Eve. All the farm cafes are open as normal up to the closing time of 9pm.

Richard Walpole, Gloworm, said: “White Post Farm is one of the most popular family attractions in the region, welcoming tens of thousands of visitors each year. We’re delighted to be partnering with them to bring this fantastic new festive experience as a quality affordable experience for families this Christmas.”

Tickets are priced at Individual £12; Family (2 adults and 2 children) £45. Under 2s go free. Booking fees apply. White Post Farm pass holders receive 20 percent off on Thursday and Sunday visits.

The trail is accessible to wheelchair users and suitable for pushchairs with free parking on site, at an easy to reach location within 30 minutes by car from Nottingham, Mansfield, Newark and Worksop.