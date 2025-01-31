Lucy Adlington Author Talk at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum
Lucy will be introducing her new book, 'Unravelled - The Story of Four Red Sweaters' on Sunday 23rd March 13:00 - 14:00.
Following the success of the New York Times bestseller The Dressmakers of Auschwitz, historian Lucy Adlington’s new book Four Red Sweaters bears testament to the memories that the most fragile garments can hold, and to the love that never unravels even in the darkest moments of history.
Lucy is a long time supporter of the museum, who last hosted an event with us in 2023 for her book 'The Dressmakers of Auschwitz'. This event sold out in just days, so book your tickets now to secure your spot!
Book now: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/lucy-adlington-exclusive-preview-author-event