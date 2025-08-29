Lottery-funded singing group open for new members
They’re looking to grow their numbers and anyone is welcome. The sessions are on a Monday afternoon from 2pm to 3.45pm with the new term starting on the 1st of September 2025.
One member said: “These sessions are better than a hundred tablets”
SongTime CIC provides Dementia-friendly Singing for Wellbeing sessions suitable for anyone who would benefit from group singing (no need for a diagnosis). There’s no need to read music, it’s singing for the fun of it. We use songbooks featuring a different theme every week. SongTime has been running since May 2017 and group leaders Angela and Paul previously worked with the Alzheimer’s Society.
The sessions are pay what you feel. No need to book a place. We provide refreshments and a chance to socialise.
Angela & Paul are experienced musicians and work with other groups and also run a group in Wollaton Park Community Centre on a Tuesday afternoon at 1.30pm.