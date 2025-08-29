Thanks to a generous grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, SongTime CIC are continuing their singing sessions at St Peter’s Centre Church Side NG19 1AP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’re looking to grow their numbers and anyone is welcome. The sessions are on a Monday afternoon from 2pm to 3.45pm with the new term starting on the 1st of September 2025.

One member said: “These sessions are better than a hundred tablets”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SongTime CIC provides Dementia-friendly Singing for Wellbeing sessions suitable for anyone who would benefit from group singing (no need for a diagnosis). There’s no need to read music, it’s singing for the fun of it. We use songbooks featuring a different theme every week. SongTime has been running since May 2017 and group leaders Angela and Paul previously worked with the Alzheimer’s Society.

leaflet

The sessions are pay what you feel. No need to book a place. We provide refreshments and a chance to socialise.

Angela & Paul are experienced musicians and work with other groups and also run a group in Wollaton Park Community Centre on a Tuesday afternoon at 1.30pm.