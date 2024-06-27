Local talent shines at this year’s full Shebang Festival

People hanging from luggage racks, a promenading 7ft swan, an interactive cooking game show, and a bar that makes music; it can only mean one thing, the free one-day arts festival The Full Shebang is coming to town. This year’s festival takes place on Saturday 7 September in Mansfield Town Centre and marks the fifth anniversary of the event. Local performers will join the line-up of artists from around the country, bringing a mix of outdoor shows, circus, live music, walkabouts and lots of hands-on fun. In the lead up to the festival, The Mini Shebang will bring free family activities and workshops to Four Seasons Shopping Centre every Wednesday in August.

Produced and presented by local arts charity First Art, The Full Shebang is funded by Arts Council England, through their Creative People and Places programme, and Without Walls Touring Network Partnership, with support from Mansfield District Council, Four Seasons Shopping Centre and Inspire. Amongst the acts heading to Mansfield town centre will be The Guy in The Luggage Rack by She Said Jump, a comic aerial show with acrobatics performed from, you guessed it, a luggage rack, and Fussy Foodies by Just More Productions, a kitchen party meets celebration of roots and culture, from the back of a converted VW Beetle. There’ll also be a bar, but this one serving bass instead of beer with Serving Sounds. Tended by the Working Boys Club, tradesmen turned artists, the show is a multi-sensory, interactive sound installation that creates connection through music. Teabreak by Trigger, takes you on a journey about tea’s history and its place in our lives, enjoyed with a fresh cup of tea from a tuk tuk and traditional Indian dancing. Taking to the Shebang Introducing stage will be eight local acts, selected by local people following a call-out earlier this year. Performances include singer-songwriter, guitarist and trumpeter David Blazye, aerial artist Alex Reed, original indie songs from Greed, three-piece 60s and 70s covers-band AllR8Now, young singer Freya Jane, acoustic covers from singer Niks, original pop-rock from Joshua Todd, and carnival dance troupe Mproductiontime2show. A great line-up of walkabout acts will bring a bit of mischief and silliness including the premiere of a specially commissioned roving performance by Mansfield-based Unanima Theatre, while Swan in Love features a 7ft recycled swan pedalo making its way around the streets interacting with festival goers. Inspire’s Little Creatives programme will provide drop-in creative sessions in the central library throughout the day, and in Four Seasons Shopping Centre the Creative Zone will have a host of hands-on fun including portraits, face painting and more. As with previous years, the festival has a number of access provisions in place to enable as many people as possible to be able to enjoy the day, including live audio description and live captioning, British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted performances, accessible viewing areas, a quiet zone, Access Ambassadors on hand to help, and Easy Read Guides available in advance. Fully accessible toilets are available thanks to the new Changing Places facility now open in Four Seasons Shopping Centre, together with one at Mansfield Museum. Full details of the programme, access provisions and more can be found at www.thefullshebang.co.uk. Leading up to the big day will be The Mini Shebang – free hands-on family fun at Four Seasons Shopping Centre every Wednesday in August, made possible thanks to support from Arts Council England, Without Walls, Four Seasons Shopping Centre and Inspire. Drop-in workshops and activities will run 11am – 3pm on 7, 14, 21 and 28 August and will be led by artists performing at the Full Shebang, including those from Inspire’s Little Creatives programme. Activities range from circus skills, crankie theatre making, marble runs, and astro grooving to space-themed crafts, mandala making, and lots more. Details of the full programme can be found at www.firstart.org.uk/minishebang. First Art and The Full Shebang Festival is a partner in Without Walls, a network of organisations bringing innovative outdoor arts to towns and cities across England. Find out more on withoutwalls.uk.com.