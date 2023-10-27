Local people invited to “Have a Go” at volunteering at Iconic Pleasley heritage site
Pleasley Pit Trust, a local heritage site and country park, is holding a Volunteer Open Day on Thursday 16th November 2023, so that people can try their hand at volunteering.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The open day will run from 10am – 12noon and will provide potential volunteers an opportunity to see what the site has to offer, discuss, and try out various opportunities including; museum tour guide, café assistant, gift shop assistant etc.
Refreshments will be served, and visitors can enjoy the serene country park.
For more information, call 01623 818928 or email [email protected].