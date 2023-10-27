News you can trust since 1952
Local people invited to “Have a Go” at volunteering at Iconic Pleasley heritage site

Pleasley Pit Trust, a local heritage site and country park, is holding a Volunteer Open Day on Thursday 16th November 2023, so that people can try their hand at volunteering.
By Max BurrowsContributor
Published 27th Oct 2023, 13:42 BST
The open day will run from 10am – 12noon and will provide potential volunteers an opportunity to see what the site has to offer, discuss, and try out various opportunities including; museum tour guide, café assistant, gift shop assistant etc.

Refreshments will be served, and visitors can enjoy the serene country park.

For more information, call 01623 818928 or email [email protected].