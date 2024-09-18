Local entrepreneur and author launches new book for children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Founder and owner of Mindful Sprouts, Carl Ellis from Sutton-in-Ashfield, will be unveiling their new multi-lingual educational colouring book at a free launch event taking place at Nottingham Central Library on Saturday 28th September.

The new colouring book, “African Elephants – The Gentle Giants” is an engaging, educational resource designed to captivate young learners, whilst teaching them about the wonders of African wildlife.

Mindful Sprouts CIC is a passionate social enterprise founded on the belief that every child can achieve their full potential with the right guidance and support.

Founder Carl was supported to start his inspirational business with funding from the Enterprising Ashfield HeadStart programme, which offers guidance and support to local entrepreneurs as they navigate the start-up of their new businesses and provides an invaluable support network of local sole traders.

Carl Ellis, founder of Mindful Sprouts CIC, with new multi-lingual colouring book

Carl said, “having failed every exam as a teenager and leaving school with no GCSEs, I returned to education at 30 and achieved high grades. This personal journey fueled my mission of Mindful Sprouts CIC: to provide children aged 5 to 11 with entertaining, engaging, and educational products that promote self-awareness, intrinsic motivation, and self-guidance. The HeadStart programme has helped me to get where I am now, I’ve met many wonderful people and built up a supportive network.”

Richard Ladipo, Enterprise Advisor for the HeadStart programme said, “it’s amazing to see how far Carl has come with his vision for his business and we look forward to supporting him as he continues to develop the business and grow during this critical time of any new start-up.”

Carl has also attended a number of the free skills courses provided by the Enterprising Ashfield project and is now receiving further support from their growth and research & development strands to further grow his business.

The launch of Carl’s new book takes place from 2 – 3.30pm and all children attending will receive a free copy of the book. Places need to be reserved in advance here - www.nottinghamcitylibraries.co.uk/elephant-colouring

The Enterprising Ashfield project is available to businesses, residents and employees in/around Kirkby-in-Ashfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield and offers free courses to increase skills (available for both individuals and employees/businesses), guidance on how to start a business and support to established businesses looking to grow, innovate and scale up. The project is part of Ashfield District Council’s successful Government Towns Fund bid. Full details of the project can be found at www.ntu.ac.uk/enterprisingashfield