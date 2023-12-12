Local businesses are the heart of the community at Christmas: KBL - Keep Buying Local

One by one local businesses come together for Santa and the children of Mansfield every year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When you add that together with ward councillors Hartshorn, Coxhead, Callaghan, Beacheas to name a few the result is a perfect Christmas recipe for hundreds of happy children and hundreds of sweet goodies in Santas Grotto all ready for Santa’s sleigh ride on Christmas Eve.

Santa will be setting out at 3pm from Oaktree Lane he will be riding his sleigh through the town to Woodhouse Sunnydale, Pleasley village green Meden Square approx 4-4.30pm, Bullfarm Bright square, Avalon,Ladybrook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa's grotto is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 4-7pm at Stacey Road Hall NG19 7JJ. Come meet Santa, play fun Christmas games with no cost to you. Homemade shepherd's pie is on the menu of course it is Christmas. A very popular dish, although the shepherds are now running low. Hot chocolate and cream to follow. Food comes with a small charge.

Sweet Paradise 22 has a stall every week on Mansfield market.

KBL is the the main ingredient for the success of Mansfield happy children at this special time of the year. Keep Buying Local. Our small local businesses are the back bone in our communities, there for us day to day. They are the gift that keeps giving.

To shine a light on just one business, here is what they gifted: Boxed letter sets to Santa, every child at Santa's Grotto writes a letter to Santa with their family before they take it into him, large boxes of sweets for our children, friendly family time, kindness of their hearts, and love for Mansfield.

It is a honour and privilege to be part of Making Mansfield Marvellous with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad