Live performance - 'Gideon: A Play with Music' at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum
A collaboration between Bradford Cathedral, Bradford Reform Synagogue, and Modalways CIC, this production marks 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and Gideon Klein’s death, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Bosnian genocide.
Supported by Arts Council England, it is an adaptation of David Fligg's Gideon Klein: Portrait of a Composer and Don't Forget About Me, inviting audiences to reflect on history, hope, and the power of art in times of crisis.
For more information and to book, visit: www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/live-performance-gideon-a-play-with-music
Location:
Acre Edge Road, Laxton, Newark NG22 0PA