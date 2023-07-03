The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, July 3, from 5.30-7pm, and on Saturday, July 8, from 10am-noon.

On Wednesday, July 5, there is an evening of mediumship with Rodney Hewitt, with a demonstration with spirit art and herb readings. Tickets are £4 for members and £5 for non-members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, July 9, at 6.30pm, the venue will be hosting a divine service with mediums Michele and Andy.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

Private sittings are also available upon request, priced £20. Please see a committee member about membership.