Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
By Sandra DownsContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read

The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, July 3, from 5.30-7pm, and on Saturday, July 8, from 10am-noon.

On Wednesday, July 5, there is an evening of mediumship with Rodney Hewitt, with a demonstration with spirit art and herb readings. Tickets are £4 for members and £5 for non-members.

On Sunday, July 9, at 6.30pm, the venue will be hosting a divine service with mediums Michele and Andy.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Private sittings are also available upon request, priced £20. Please see a committee member about membership.

For further information, see the centre’s Facebook page at fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre

