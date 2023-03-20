Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre
The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, March 20, from 5.30-7pm, and again on Saturday, March 25, from 10.30am-noon.
There is an evening of mediumship with Paul Richmond on Wednesday, March 15, at 7.30pm, priced £3.50 for members and £4.50 for non-members.
On Sunday, March 26, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Tom McCrory.
Private readings are availalbe upon request.
The annual membership fee remains at £6.50 and is now due for renewal.
The annual general meeting has been set for April 1, at 1pm.