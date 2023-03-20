News you can trust since 1952
Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Sandra DownsContributor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:51 GMT- 1 min read

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, March 20, from 5.30-7pm, and again on Saturday, March 25, from 10.30am-noon.

There is an evening of mediumship with Paul Richmond on Wednesday, March 15, at 7.30pm, priced £3.50 for members and £4.50 for non-members.

On Sunday, March 26, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Tom McCrory.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Private readings are availalbe upon request.

The annual membership fee remains at £6.50 and is now due for renewal.

The annual general meeting has been set for April 1, at 1pm.

See fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre