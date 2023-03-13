News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Sandra DownsContributor
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, March 13, at 5.30pm, and again on Saturday, March 18, from 10.30am-noon.

There is an evening of mediumship with Paul Richmond on Wednesday, March 15, at 7.30pm, priced £3.50 for members and £4.50 for non-members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday, March 19, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Lee Brown.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Most Popular
Read More
Racing driver performance is being tested in Mansfield - with a state-of-the-art...

The annual membership fee remains at £6.50 and is now due for renewal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The annual general meeting has been set for April 1, at 1pm.

See fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre

Lee Brown