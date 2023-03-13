The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, March 13, at 5.30pm, and again on Saturday, March 18, from 10.30am-noon.

There is an evening of mediumship with Paul Richmond on Wednesday, March 15, at 7.30pm, priced £3.50 for members and £4.50 for non-members.

On Sunday, March 19, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Lee Brown.

The annual membership fee remains at £6.50 and is now due for renewal.

