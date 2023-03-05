Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre
The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, March 6, from 5.30-7pm, and again on Saturday, March 11, from 10.30am-noon.
On Sunday, March 12, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Peter Idris.
The annual membership fee remains at £6.50 and is now due for renewal.
The annual general meeting has been set for April 1, at 1pm.