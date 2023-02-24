The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing on Monday, February 27, from 5.30-7pm, and Saturday, March 4, from 10am-noon.

On Wednesday, March 1, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Final Middleton, priced £3.50 for members and £4.50 non-members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, March 5, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Sharon Sinclair.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

The annual membership fee remains at £6.50 and is now due for renewal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad