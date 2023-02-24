News you can trust since 1952
Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Sandra DownsContributor
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing on Monday, February 27, from 5.30-7pm, and Saturday, March 4, from 10am-noon.

On Wednesday, March 1, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Final Middleton, priced £3.50 for members and £4.50 non-members.

On Sunday, March 5, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Sharon Sinclair.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
The annual membership fee remains at £6.50 and is now due for renewal.

The annual general meeting has been set for April 1, at 1pm.

See fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre