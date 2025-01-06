Light Night returns to Mansfield for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield’s favourite winter event is back, and this year’s Light Night 2025 promises to be even bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever! Join us from Saturday 15 to Monday 17 February for three nights of immersive light and sound.

Carr Bank Park will once again host this spectacular illuminated experience, inviting visitors to explore a captivating world of light and wonder. Following overwhelming success in 2024, this year’s event features an extended trail with additional themed zones, all centered around the radiant bandstand – a dazzling focal point that’s not to be missed.

A Journey Through Magic and Light

The one-way illuminated trail takes visitors on a journey through enchanting, Instagram-worthy scenes:

Thousands flock to Light Night 2024

Fairy Land:

Stroll through a shimmering wonderland adorned with countless twinkling fairy lights, creating an unmissable photo opportunity.

Enchanted Forest:

Discover woodland animals nestled among trees bathed in a warm, magical glow, making every step feel like entering a storybook world.

Light Tunnel, Light Night 2024

Carnival Discoland:

Feel the high-energy beats, vibrant illuminated arches, and kaleidoscopic lights that dance to the rhythm.

This year’s centrepiece, Green Power Women, is a must-see celebration of creativity and inspiration. Housed in the historic 1859 greenhouse, the display is a striking collection inspired by the medieval carvings of Southwell Minster, reimagined with a contemporary twist.

No winter event is complete without hearty refreshments! Our food court will offer a delicious selection of winter warmers.

Jason Wilsher Mills sculpture and illuminated trees at Light Night 2024, Carr Bank Park

On weekend nights, enjoy extra entertainment with live performances from the Nottingham Samba Collective, face painting, walkabout entertainers and the much-loved silent disco – a guaranteed hit for all ages – disco divas get ready to strut your stuff!

Tickets and Booking

Tickets are just £2 for children, £3 for adults, children under the age of 2 and carers go free, granting unlimited access to the trail and event areas. Purchase online now, a small number of tickets will be available on the day (card or contactless payments only).

Book your tickets here: Mansfield Light Night 2025

Mayor Andrew Abrahams shared his excitement:

“What a spectacular way to kick off 2025! Light Night is a perfect opportunity to experience our parks in a magical new light and celebrate the beauty of winter in Mansfield. Don’t miss out on three days of fun and enchantment – book your tickets early!”

Plan Your Visit

Accessible parking: Limited spaces at Carr Bank Park Hotel (first come, first served).Alternative parking: We recommend town centre parking with a short walk to the venue to reduce congestion.Pet-friendly: Well-behaved pets on leads are welcome!Dress warmly: This winter event is outdoors, so wrap up, bring a torch, and wear sturdy footwear.Family-friendly: Children must be supervised at all times, including in silent disco areas.

A Community Effort

Light Night 2025 is proudly supported by the Towns Fund from HM Government, part of a series of initiatives designed to position Mansfield as a destination. Special thanks to our incredible partners, Mansfield Cultural Services, Mansfield BID and Cheeky Monkey Enterprises, whose support makes events like this possible.

Join us for an unforgettable experience that lights up winter and fills Mansfield with joy. We can’t wait to see you there!

