Light Night returns to Mansfield for 2025
Carr Bank Park will once again host this spectacular illuminated experience, inviting visitors to explore a captivating world of light and wonder. Following overwhelming success in 2024, this year’s event features an extended trail with additional themed zones, all centered around the radiant bandstand – a dazzling focal point that’s not to be missed.
A Journey Through Magic and Light
The one-way illuminated trail takes visitors on a journey through enchanting, Instagram-worthy scenes:
Fairy Land:
Stroll through a shimmering wonderland adorned with countless twinkling fairy lights, creating an unmissable photo opportunity.
Enchanted Forest:
Discover woodland animals nestled among trees bathed in a warm, magical glow, making every step feel like entering a storybook world.
Carnival Discoland:
Feel the high-energy beats, vibrant illuminated arches, and kaleidoscopic lights that dance to the rhythm.
This year’s centrepiece, Green Power Women, is a must-see celebration of creativity and inspiration. Housed in the historic 1859 greenhouse, the display is a striking collection inspired by the medieval carvings of Southwell Minster, reimagined with a contemporary twist.
No winter event is complete without hearty refreshments! Our food court will offer a delicious selection of winter warmers.
On weekend nights, enjoy extra entertainment with live performances from the Nottingham Samba Collective, face painting, walkabout entertainers and the much-loved silent disco – a guaranteed hit for all ages – disco divas get ready to strut your stuff!
Tickets and Booking
Tickets are just £2 for children, £3 for adults, children under the age of 2 and carers go free, granting unlimited access to the trail and event areas. Purchase online now, a small number of tickets will be available on the day (card or contactless payments only).
Book your tickets here: Mansfield Light Night 2025
Mayor Andrew Abrahams shared his excitement:
“What a spectacular way to kick off 2025! Light Night is a perfect opportunity to experience our parks in a magical new light and celebrate the beauty of winter in Mansfield. Don’t miss out on three days of fun and enchantment – book your tickets early!”
Plan Your Visit
Accessible parking: Limited spaces at Carr Bank Park Hotel (first come, first served).Alternative parking: We recommend town centre parking with a short walk to the venue to reduce congestion.Pet-friendly: Well-behaved pets on leads are welcome!Dress warmly: This winter event is outdoors, so wrap up, bring a torch, and wear sturdy footwear.Family-friendly: Children must be supervised at all times, including in silent disco areas.
A Community Effort
Light Night 2025 is proudly supported by the Towns Fund from HM Government, part of a series of initiatives designed to position Mansfield as a destination. Special thanks to our incredible partners, Mansfield Cultural Services, Mansfield BID and Cheeky Monkey Enterprises, whose support makes events like this possible.
Join us for an unforgettable experience that lights up winter and fills Mansfield with joy. We can’t wait to see you there!
