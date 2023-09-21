Leisure industry organisations and local community invited to join Active Community Coffee Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, in celebration of National Fitness Day, will focus on the importance of creating safe spaces for women to exercise. It will be an opportunity to talk with local groups from the community about domestic abuse, the White Ribbon campaign, and best practices for encouraging female participation in sports and leisure activities. There will be activities including football taster sessions with Nottinghamshire FA and a Clubbercise class led by a local fitness instructor.

Over the last year, Broxtowe Women’s Project have partnered with local sports and leisure venues managed by LLeisure to provide safe spaces for group sessions aimed at reducing isolation and loneliness for women affected by domestic abuse. With support from the Active Partners Trust, BWP have worked with the centres and women involved through the Work It Out Together project to identify key learning points for making spaces safer for women. These will be shared through the production of short guides aimed at women and leisure industry individuals and groups, with simple and effective tips to implement.

The Work It Out Together project also led to the creation of ‘Work It Out Champions’ – a group of women working to promote healthy lifestyles through engaging more women in physical exercise. The Champions will be at the event, available to talk about the project and how it has impacted them.

The Active Community Coffee Event will be held at Greasley Sports and Community Centre in Nottingham on Monday 25 September from 3-5pm.