The Langwith farm will be open on Thursday, June 22, from 10am-3pm, as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Rhubarb Farm, on Hardwick Street, uses the therapeutic organic horticulture model for developing skills, confidence and employability, and for improving health and wellbeing.

The ‘unique social enterprise garden farm’ provides training and volunteering opportunities to 90 volunteers from the area, growing fruit and vegetables organically and keeping poultry.

Its services include: production of weekly veg bags for customers; health promotion through green gym activities; environmental and vegetable growing sessions for school/educational visits; corporate challenge days; Men in Sheds project; garden maintenance team; winter pig-keeping; and a pre-loved Rhubarb Shop.

An NGS spokeswoman said: “Why not pay them a visit this Thursday, your visit impacts positively on other people’s lives, helping to raise money for cancer and nursing charities.”