Knights ride in for spectacular Summer shows at Sherwood

The Knights of Nottingham Medieval Jousting Display Team is ready to ride into Sherwood Forest once again for the Robin Hood Festival this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Festival gets underway in the arena at RSPB Sherwood Forest at Edwinstowe on 2nd August.

Making their fourth appearance at the event, the Knights will again stage a spectacular two-part show each day on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team’s dazzling horsemanship and swordplay has wowed audiences each year since their Festival debut in 2022, retelling the legend in highly dramatic fashion as the outlaws come face to face with the Sheriff of Nottingham.

The Knights of Nottingham Medieval Jousting Display team includes dazzling equestrian skills and combat sequences.

The Festival will take place over each weekend from 25th July, beginning with the Films in the Forest outdoor cinema event, until Bank Holiday Monday on 25th August.

Since the 1980s, the Robin Hood Festival at the Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve has been drawing in visitors from across the globe to celebrate the legacy of the folk hero in the very place where he is reputed to have lived and fought.

The annual event includes storytelling, historical re-enactment, comedy, music, archery and, of course, the eternal battle between the outlaws and their foes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess Dumoulin, Visitor Experience Manager at RSPB Sherwood Forest, said: “We’re delighted to have the Knights returning to Sherwood for the 2025 Festival.

The Knights of Nottingham will bring their two-part show to Sherwood on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August

“They are in such demand for a whole range of events across the country, but Sherwood and Nottinghamshire are home for them and it is great that the Festival has become a fixture in their busy schedule.”

Sam Conway, from the Knights of Nottingham, said: “As Nottinghamshire folk ourselves, the legend of Robin Hood means so much to us.

“It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to perform our show, celebrating the tales of the outlaws, and seeing just how much affection there is for Robin, Marian, the Merry Men and their adventures from visitors who travel from across the UK and beyond to the Festival each year. We really can’t wait.”

Keep checking www.visitsherwood.co.uk for more Festival information between now and August.