Kimberley Local History Society to hear talk on medieval churches

Dr James Wright investigates medieval churches at the next meeting of Kimberley Historical Society at 7.30pm on Thursday, November 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James said: "Medieval parish churches are some of the oldest and most loved buildings in Britain.

"However relatively few of them have been archaeologically surveyed and many unverified stories have grown up around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This talk will look at some of the commonly repeated tales about the architecture of churches, which are widely assumed to be true, but which on examination, fall into the realm of folklore and myth.

The meeting will take place at Kimberley School. Photo: Google

"These include doorways apparently blocked to keep the Devil out and windows said to allow lepers to watch the Mass.

"However these tales are not based in the lived reality of the Medieval world.

"We will look at how churches were used before the Reformation to investigate their architectural functions and separate myth from fact."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is Kimberley School Community Room, Newdigate Street, accessed from the driveway to Kimberley Sports Centre.

There is plenty of parking almost opposite. Visitors are welcome, for a cost of £4 (cash) towards expenses.