Kimberley Local History Society ready for new season of talks

The new season of talks begins with "A Potted History of Kimberley in the 20th Century?"

Kimberley Historical Society's 2025/26 talks programme begins with "A Potted History of Kimberley in the 20th Century?" by its Chair, Roy Plumb. The talk starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, 4 September and will last approximately 75 minutes.

Roy has lived in Kimberley all his life and for decades was at the centre of its events as a local Town Councillor and businessman. His interest in local history was instrumental in founding the Society in 1989 to record and educate local people in the area's history.

Roy's talk will show how Kimberley, a self-sufficient community in 1900 with the luxury of 2 railway stations and a 17 minute journey time to Nottingham (which cannot be replicated today), transitioned over the 20th Century to a more dormitory relationship with Nottingham and with a workforce using totally different skills to their parents and grandparents. The question-mark in the title allows some slippage into the 19th and 21st centuries!

The venue is Kimberley School Community Room, Newdigate Street, accessed from the driveway to Kimberley Sports Centre. There is plenty of parking almost opposite. Visitors are welcome, for a cost of £4 (cash) towards expenses.