Kimberley Historical Society's talk at 7.30pm on Thursday 5th October, will be by Dr James Wright and will detail his recent archaeological work at both Greasley Castle and Strelley Hall.

Both date back to the early Middle Ages and were major power-bases for local nobility in what is now north Broxtowe Borough.

Visitors are very welcome for a fee of £2 and the talk is in the Kimberley Community Room, accessed along the driveway to Kimberley Leisure Centre.

There is plenty of parking almost opposite.