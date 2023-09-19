News you can trust since 1952
Kimberley Historical Society's October talk

Kimberley Historical Society next meeting will be a talk to members and visitors by Dr James Wright.
By Steve ArundelContributor
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Kimberley Historical Society's talk at 7.30pm on Thursday 5th October, will be by Dr James Wright and will detail his recent archaeological work at both Greasley Castle and Strelley Hall.

Both date back to the early Middle Ages and were major power-bases for local nobility in what is now north Broxtowe Borough.

Visitors are very welcome for a fee of £2 and the talk is in the Kimberley Community Room, accessed along the driveway to Kimberley Leisure Centre.

There is plenty of parking almost opposite.

Visitors welcome.