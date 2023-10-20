News you can trust since 1952
Kimberley Historical Society Talk 2nd November

Kimberley Historical Society welcomes the return of Mike Higginbottom to give us an illustrated talk on Birmingham's Heritage in the Community Room at Kimberley School, starting at 7.30pm on Thursday 2nd November.
By Steve Arundel
Published 20th Oct 2023
As usual, the venue for the talk will be the Community Room within Kimberley School, which is accessed off the driveway to Kimberley Leisure Centre. There is plenty of parking almost opposite. Visitors are welcome for an entry fee of £2.

Birmingham is the capital of the Midlands, the heart of British manufacturing, with more canals than Venice and laden with fine Victorian terracotta architecture. Mike's talk provides an introduction to Birmingham's major historic buildings, including its two cathedrals and town hall, and its best modern buildings including the Library and Symphony Hall. It also illustrates the conflicting ideas on the development of cities over time.

Related topics:Birminghamheritage