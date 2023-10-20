As usual, the venue for the talk will be the Community Room within Kimberley School, which is accessed off the driveway to Kimberley Leisure Centre. There is plenty of parking almost opposite. Visitors are welcome for an entry fee of £2.

Birmingham is the capital of the Midlands, the heart of British manufacturing, with more canals than Venice and laden with fine Victorian terracotta architecture. Mike's talk provides an introduction to Birmingham's major historic buildings, including its two cathedrals and town hall, and its best modern buildings including the Library and Symphony Hall. It also illustrates the conflicting ideas on the development of cities over time.