Join Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir and raise funds for dementia services

Our Dementia Choir

Vicky McClure MBE’s renowned ‘Our Dementia Choir’ will be putting on a special performance at Mansfield Civic Centre this November.

The evening promises to provide a musical journey filled with joy and laughter and is a chance to celebrate those living with dementia whilst raising vital funds for the Sherwood Forest Hospitals charity’s dementia services fund.

Taking place on Saturday 15 November, 4.30pm – 6.30pm, tickets for the event cost £10 and proceeds go towards dementia services at the Trust. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Community Involvement Hub in the main entrance at King’s Mill Hospital or calling 01623 287956.

Our Dementia Choir in action

The event has been kindly organised by Bluebird Care Mansfield and Ashfield with support from the national Bluebird Care team. Bluebird Care’s Managing Director, Nabeel Khan, is also a public governor at the Trust and is passionate about giving back to the community.

Nabeel said, “As Managing Director of Bluebird Care Mansfield, my work is focused on supporting people every day - but this event goes beyond our day-to-day care. Dementia touches so many lives, and I wanted to create something that truly gives back.

“Partnering with Our Dementia Choir for Chorus for Compassion is a way to bring our community together for a cause that matters deeply. As a public governor at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, I’m proud that all funds will support dementia services through Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity and the incredible Admiral Nurse who provides vital care locally. I warmly invite everyone to join us on 15 November 2025 for a wonderful evening.”

The choir are looking forward to the event, and a spokesperson said: “Our choir is so excited to be part of this wonderful event, raising awareness and much-needed funds for people living with dementia. Through laughter, love, and song, we hope to share the joy and healing power of music with everyone.”

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust’s Research and Innovation team will be giving a presentation during the event and will be available to speak to in their mobile unit, where attendees can find out more about how the Trust is supporting vital research into dementia.

A raffle will also be held during the evening with a 40-inch Smart TV as the top prize, and the night will end with a special performance by local dance company Sidds Studio.

To find out the many ways you can support the Sherwood Forest Hospitals charity, please visit www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/get-involved/our-charity-sherwood-forest-hospitals/.