Join over 200 bikers at Two Wheel Centre on July 7th in support of a life-saving service

The Air Ambulance offers a vital emergency service, yet receives no government funding whatsoever. It completes hundreds of life-saving missions each year at a cost of over £13 million, and is funded entirely by charitable donations.

"It's all for charity"

To help support this life-saving service, join bikers from all over the Midlands as they ride en-masse from Two Wheel Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse to Willingham Woods in Market Rasen - a facility geared up to handle the sudden influx of bikers. There we'll enjoy a leg stretch, a warm drink, then we'll head back to Two Wheel Centre for homemade hot food and the much-anticipated raffle draw. As always, all proceeds will go to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Riders should arrive for and register at Two Wheel Centre from 9am. Save time by registering online at www.twowheel.co.uk/lincolnshire-and-nottinghamshire-air-ambulance-ride-out-2024-registration-form.html

Delivering 2023s cheque to the Air Ambulance Base

Registration is £5 per person (don't forget to register your pillion if you intend to ride two-up).

Tea, coffee and breakfast butties will be available to purchase before we depart - another opportunity to raise more funds for the charity.

"Don't be late"

The ride leaves at 10am. All bikes, quads & trikes are welcome, and marshals will guide the ride alongside both front & back markers. The ride will ride around the lovely Lincolnshire roads before heading back to Two Wheel Centre, where the charity raffle will take place at 2pm.

Birds eye view of last years riders arriving

Prizes include: BSB full hospitality passes to Cadwell Park (generously donated by MCAMS), TWC vouchers, a Scorpion exhaust of your choice, Motorcycle Live tickets for 2024, Oxford security items & many, many more amazing prizes to be won!

"About Two Wheel Centre"

