Join over 200 bikers at Two Wheel Centre on July 7th in support of a life-saving service
"It's all for charity"
To help support this life-saving service, join bikers from all over the Midlands as they ride en-masse from Two Wheel Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse to Willingham Woods in Market Rasen - a facility geared up to handle the sudden influx of bikers. There we'll enjoy a leg stretch, a warm drink, then we'll head back to Two Wheel Centre for homemade hot food and the much-anticipated raffle draw. As always, all proceeds will go to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.
Riders should arrive for and register at Two Wheel Centre from 9am. Save time by registering online at www.twowheel.co.uk/lincolnshire-and-nottinghamshire-air-ambulance-ride-out-2024-registration-form.html
Registration is £5 per person (don't forget to register your pillion if you intend to ride two-up).
Tea, coffee and breakfast butties will be available to purchase before we depart - another opportunity to raise more funds for the charity.
"Don't be late"
The ride leaves at 10am. All bikes, quads & trikes are welcome, and marshals will guide the ride alongside both front & back markers. The ride will ride around the lovely Lincolnshire roads before heading back to Two Wheel Centre, where the charity raffle will take place at 2pm.
Prizes include: BSB full hospitality passes to Cadwell Park (generously donated by MCAMS), TWC vouchers, a Scorpion exhaust of your choice, Motorcycle Live tickets for 2024, Oxford security items & many, many more amazing prizes to be won!
"About Two Wheel Centre"
Two Wheel Centre is a family-run motorcycle dealership established for over 35 years specialising in quality second hand motorcycles, new Suzuki motorcycles, new CFMOTO quads & new Peugeot Scooters. The centre has a large motorcycle showroom, fully-equipped workshop and MOT testing station, along with a well-stocked parts, clothing and accessories department. The online store can be found at www.twowheel.co.uk where all clothing and bike stock is available to view.
