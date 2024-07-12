Join a local event to save babies' lives
MAMA Academy invites you to join the 2024 Carry Their Names campaign, an initiative to remember and honour our precious babies who are no longer with us. MAMA Academy is dedicated to preventing stillbirths and empowering parents with essential knowledge, and this campaign is a beautiful way to support that mission.
What is the Carry Their Names Campaign?
Every year, around 4,500 babies are stillborn or pass away shortly after birth in the UK. Carry Their Names is a campaign where families and friends can carry the names of these precious babies during their summer adventures. Whether you’re heading to the park, beach, or a family gathering, bring their names with you and share your photos using #CarryTheirNames. This campaign is a touching way for everyone – parents, uncles, aunties, grandparents, and friends – to remember and honour these little ones.
Join Us for the Skydiving Event
We are thrilled to announce our main fundraiser for this year: a group skydive event and picnic on August 31st at Langar Airfield in Nottingham. This is your chance to honour the memory of your baby in a unique and exhilarating way. For a £10 donation, you can have your baby’s name carried on the shirt of a skydiver, or you can take the leap yourself by getting involved in our group fundraiser!
By participating in the skydive, you’ll join a community of bereaved families and supporters raising awareness about baby loss. Every jump helps fund MAMA Academy’s efforts, including stillbirth prevention tools and educational resources for expectant parents and healthcare professionals.
Why Get Involved?
- Raise Awareness: Your participation and support helps bring attention to the important issue of baby loss.
- Support Lifesaving Work: Contributions directly fund MAMA Academy’s vital work in preventing stillbirths and supporting expectant parents.
To learn more about the Carry Their Names campaign, purchase a heart, or sign up for the skydive, please visit the MAMA Academy website. Let’s make this summer unforgettable by honouring our precious babies and supporting a cause that means so much.
Visit our website for more details about Carry Their Names and the lifesaving work we do.
