It's time for a new story at Sundown this summer

For the first time in Sundown Adventureland’s history, a children’s book highlighting the magical tales that lie within the Retford theme park, will be released in time for the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book titled AMagical Tale at Sundown Adventureland is written by Sundown’s director, Shaun Malvern, whose grandparents Audrey and John Rhodes started the business in 1968 and is centred around a young boy called Connor and his cousin Rose. Connor’s imagination, adventurous nature and belief in magical beings sees them set out on an adventure and mission to meet the beloved Honey and Sunny Bear.

Inspired by Shaun’s upbringing as a third generation ‘Sundowner’ and the fairy tale environment he enjoyed in his back garden growing up, readers will recognise some of their favourite rides and attractions from the theme park designed for children under ten, including Crash Landings, Ostrich Ride, Lollipoppet Castle, Storybook Village and its overnight accommodation, Wild Acre Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun said of his latest venture: “Writing a book about Sundown has been on my bucket list for many years, so it’s fantastic to see it come to life and be in the hands of our visitors for the summer holidays. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I had more time than I usually would, so I began scribbling down some ideas and a first draft, then revisited it a year later with invigoration and completed the story.

Summer holidays at Sundown Adventureland

“After a while, it was time to find an illustrator and we decided John Harrison was perfect for the job and now five years later we’re ready to unveil it. It’s been a meticulous process, but I’m glad we’ve taken the time to ensure everything is just right!”

On sale in Sundown’s on-site gift shop for £4.99, A Magical Tale at Sundown Adventureland, is available from 19th July and has a limited edition print run. There will also be a pop-up book stand located in Four Season’s Arena.

To celebrate the release of the book, Andy Greeves from entertainment act Andy & Lewis is doing a special book reading on the 19th July at 11am and 3pm in the Four Seasons Arena, and Shaun will also be on hand to sign copies and answer any specific questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The book was inspired by one of my nephews and my own childhood. It may sound strange to some, but to me it was normal to have a fairytale world as my back garden and it didn’t take much to gain an imagination in that kind of environment, and my nephew is the same. Growing up I always loved animated cartoons and reading loads of children’s books at a young age and I was also completely obsessed with any magic shows that were on television, so the book is really an extension of that,” added Shaun.

Summer holidays at Sundown Adventureland

At Sundown, there’s over 30 attractions to choose from. Avoid the dastardly pirates and get splashed on the Jolly Pirate Barrel Ride or hop aboard the Robin Hood’s Merry Adventure to meet Robin’s merry friends, dodge enemies and uncover surprises at every corner.

Challenge the children to a race down the slides at Sundown’s two indoor soft plays whilst conquering the obstacle course, then head back outside for multiple adventure play areas including Angry Birds Activity Park and Fort Apache.

Sundown Adventureland also encourages independent and imaginative play through its Storybook Village, Market Square and Toy Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popular for its value-for-money stays and entertainment on its doorstep, Wild Acre Village, Sundown Adventureland’s overnight accommodation, is open throughout the summer holidays.

Summer holidays at Sundown Adventureland

Guests can extend their fun, have a second go on the attractions and use the five or ten-person lodges as a base to explore the surrounding area, with booking options including two-night stays, long weekends and week-long holidays. Entertainers Andy & Lewis are also performing on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer especially for Wild Acre Village guests.

Tickets are £20 for adults or children over 90cm if pre-booked online and £24 for adults or children over 90cm when purchased at the entrance, with children under 90cm entering for free. Discounts are available for disabled guests, seniors and carers.

To book tickets for Sundown Adventureland, visit the website: https://sundownadventureland.co.uk/