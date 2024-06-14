International soprano raising the roof for St Katherine’s Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Katherine’s Church in Teversal village are delighted to announce that international soprano and actress Michelle Todd will be performing at the launch of their Raising the Roof fundraising campaign on Saturday 29th June.

Nestled in the village of Teversal, lying on the edge of Stanton in Hill in Sutton in Ashfield, the beautiful church of St Katherine is really quite unique. Built in the 12th century, this parish church is the only remaining Grade 1 listed building in the area not to have fallen into ruin. However, it is currently in need of some intensive specialist work to repair the roof, ensuring the preservation of this local gem of medieval architecture.

Born and raised in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Michelle has worked with some of theatre’s greats, including Stephen Sondheim, Dame Diana Rigg, Petula Clark, Julia Mackenzie, Gwyneth Strong and Tessa Peake-Jones. She will be accompanied by renowned conductor and musical director Martin Yates, and will participate in a Question & Answer session with the audience following her performance.

The church will be open to the public on the day from 11am – 4pm, with music from guitar soloist Paul Ford at 11.30am. Michelle’s performance, which will include a selection of well-known sacred, classical and musical theatre songs, will run from 2pm – 3pm.

St Katherine's Church, Teversal Village

All are welcome to come along and experience the history, the architecture, the music…and, not least, the delicious refreshments that will be available!