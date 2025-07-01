Inspiring VE and VJ Exhibition arrives in Sutton in Ashfield

Sutton in Ashfield will be taking a step back in time for the next two weeks as a magnificent exhibition comes to town for the public to view.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the darkest days of the Nottingham Blitz to playing its part in training the aviators of Bomber Command, Victory Nottinghamshire tells the story of the people and county of Nottinghamshire and how they helped the Allies achieve victory.

Specially commissioned by Nottinghamshire County Council, Victory Nottinghamshire tells the story of the unique Home Guards Patrol Boats, the bravery of the Boots George medal winner, as well as the efforts of locally based American Paratroopers and Bevin Boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the touring exhibition launched earlier this year, it’s the first time it has visited the Ashfield area.

“Victory Nottinghamshire” the VE/VJ 80th anniversary exhibition in Sutton in Ashfield

Liz Barrett, Principal at ATFFE College said “Were very excited and proud to have the exhibition in the local community for people to view and see the story of Nottinghamshire and its armed services in the war. It’s a powerful reminder and tribute to those who fought for the freedom we all enjoy today and the resilience and unity that have defined our country ever since.”

Throughout the war many of Nottinghamshire's residents found themselves training and working to support their communities in roles they had not even considered before Second World War and Victory Nottinghamshire is an opportunity totell their story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition tells of how many undertook civil defence roles or worked on the land as members of the Women’s Land Army, as well as helping evacuees as members of the scout movement or supporting the war effort in the counties heavy industries in Newark on Trent and Nottingham.

“Victory Nottinghamshire” the VE/VJ 80th anniversary exhibition in Sutton in Ashfield

Today ATTFE College fulfils a similar role in training Nottinghamshire young people today for tomorrow’s challenges, they provide lifelong learning opportunities to local and wider communities.

The college dedicates nurturing potential, developing learning skills, and providing students with the tools they need to achieve your ambitions.

Neil Bettison, Armed Forces Covenant Lead for Nottinghamshire said, “I’m so happy for the display to reach as many people as possible, it’s such a great place to show it at ATTFE’s In the Community Venue for the public and community of Ashfield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed and curated by Nottinghamshire veteran and communicator Ben Skipper, Victory Nottinghamshire is displayed as six specially themed totems featuring 18 unique panels.

“Victory Nottinghamshire” the VE/VJ 80th anniversary exhibition will take pride and place at Academy Transformation Trust Further Education’s (ATTFE), Sutton in Ashfield, Low Street, Community Venue and open to the public at various times to view.

Each panel shares carefully researched facts about Nottinghamshire during the Second World War as well as featuring original photographs and artwork.

The exhibition would not have been brought to life, if not for its supporters at Via East Midlands, Experian, Arc Partnership, Inspire Nottinghamshire Libraries and the VE & VJ Day Steering Group.

The exhibition is one not to be missed, it’s open to the public, free of charge at ATTFE in the Community Venue, 9 – 11 Low Street, Sutton in Ashfield NG17 1DH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is located on the pedestrian area of Low Street, close to the Idlewells Shopping Centre.

Time of opening are as follows:

Thursday 3rd July 10am to 12pm & 1pm to 3pm.

Friday 4th July 10am to 12pm & 1pm to 3pm.

Saturday 5th July 10am to 2pm.

Sunday 6th July 10am to 12pm & 1pm to 3pm

Saturday 12th July 10am to 2pm.

Monday 14th July 10am to 12pm & 1pm to 3pm

Tuesday 15th July 10am to 12pm & 1pm to 3pm

Thursday 17th July 10am to 12pm & 1pm to 3pm