Inspire's annual Hands on Heritage day returns to Mansfield Central Library

Heritage groups and organisations will be in attendance, including Nottinghamshire Mining Museum bringing their virtual coal mine

It’s hands-on history for all at Inspire’s annual heritage celebration, returning to Mansfield Central Library on Saturday 17 May, 10am – 2pm.

Hands on Heritage brings a variety of fun and free activities from heritage groups and organisations across the county. This will be the twelfth year that Mansfield Central Library has hosted the event, and it promises a range of activities and attractions for all the family to enjoy.

Visitors can explore local and family history stalls, browse local history books for sale, explore pop-up museums, and view old Nottinghamshire photographs, maps and more. Get hands-on with fun crafts and activities for children, including a virtual reality coal mine courtesy of Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, and an opportunity to ‘dig for victory’ with Bassetlaw Museum. Other organisations taking part include the D. H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum, Nottingham City Council Museums: Newstead Abbey, and Nottinghamshire Bobbin Lace Society who will be offering the chance to have a go at the heritage craft.

Inspire will also be using this opportunity to mark the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day, introducing a range of Second World War exhibits and activities. The day will be accompanied by live 1940s inspired music by the Red Hot Band, and refreshments will be available to purchase on the mezzanine floor.

Visitors can explore Nottinghamshire with Archives' new interactive map

Nottinghamshire Archives will be in attendance, this year bringing exciting new technology whereby visitors can experience content through augmented reality. Their interactive map will also be making its debut outside of the Archives, giving visitors the opportunity to explore Nottinghamshire’s history and find out more about their historic surroundings. They will also be hosting a photo digitisation station, scanning photographs to be added to the Inspire Picture Archive – an online archive of images illustrating life in Nottinghamshire – as well as allowing visitors to try their hand at book binding under guidance from one of their conservators.

This year will also see the debut of virtual reality (VR) content for Inspire through the ambitious new Digital Spaces programme, in association with Arts Council England, BFI, awarding National Lottery funding and The Space. This forward-thinking initiative will deliver an array of digital experiences in Mansfield, Worksop, Kirkby-in-Ashfield and Beeston over the coming weeks, bringing a National curated VR tour to comfortable library spaces. The tour, which begins at Hands on Heritage Day, will showcase a selection of titles including Wallace & Gromit in the Grand Getaway, The Philharmonia Virtual Orchestra’s Lark Ascending, and celebration of England’s northern landscape, Monoliths.