Innerwheel Club of Warsop celebrates 50th Charter

Inner Wheel of Warsop president Christine Parkin with Bargain Hunt's Charles Hanson.

Members and guests enjoyed a wonderful evening with an entertaining after dinner speech by Charles Hanson, of Bargain Hunt Fame.

Charles ended the evening with an impromptu auction of tickets to VIP treatment at a filming of one of his shows, which raised money for president Christine Parkin’s chosen charity of Prostate Cancer.

The club – part of the international Inner Wheel, a women's organisation to create friendship, service and understanding – is now looking forward to festive fun with its Christmas fair on November 23 at the nearby John Fretwell Centre, Sookholme Road.

Everyone is welcome to join them and shop for Christmas goodies, or simply enjoy a hot drink and festive treat.

On May 19, the club will be holding its 50 and fabulous ball, again being held at the John Fretwell Centre, and all are welcome to join.