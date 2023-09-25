Indoor car-boot and fun day at Hetty's in Mansfield Woodhouse
On Saturday 30th September, Hetty's will be hosting an indoor car boot/craft fair at their base in Burnaby House, Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, between 10am-4pm.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There will also be a 24 hour Spin-A-Thon taking place throughout the day.
Please come along and bag yourself a bargain as well as supporting a local cause.