Indoor car-boot and fun day at Hetty's in Mansfield Woodhouse

On Saturday 30th September, Hetty's will be hosting an indoor car boot/craft fair at their base in Burnaby House, Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, between 10am-4pm.
By Rosie WatersContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
There will also be a 24 hour Spin-A-Thon taking place throughout the day.

Please come along and bag yourself a bargain as well as supporting a local cause.