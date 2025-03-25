Immersive music, art & accessibility take centre stage at Nottingham Contemporary as part of Soundstage Festival 2025

Able Orchestra, renowned for pushing the boundaries of inclusive music-making, returns with ‘Unlocked’, a ground-breaking, immersive performance at Nottingham Contemporary on Tuesday, 1 April.

Part of the Soundstage Festival 2025, this unmissable event will showcase the power of music, digital creativity, and technology in breaking barriers to artistic expression.

Produced by Mansfield-based Inspire Youth Arts, Able Orchestra is transforming the music world by offering disabled artists a platform to create, perform, and innovate. Using state-of-the-art technology — including motion-sensing software, adaptive instruments, and motorised wheelchair joysticks — musicians of all abilities can take centre stage, making music a truly inclusive experience.

The orchestra has previously collaborated with The Hallé, the BBC Philharmonic, and the BBC Concert Orchestra, earning national recognition for its pioneering work in accessible music-making.

Able Orchestra (AO) is an inclusive music and digital arts project for young people aged 11–25 across Nottinghamshire.

‘UNLOCKED’ will showcase original music and striking digital visuals, crafted by Able Orchestra’s talented young leaders. Audiences can expect a dynamic fusion of sensory experiences, live performance and digital art.

The event culminates in a unique collaborative ensemble performance with Orchestra of the Swan, supported by Orchestras Live, and Dyskinetic, blending classical and electronic soundscapes to create a genre-defying musical journey.

Rebecca Streets, Inspire Youth Arts Manager commented: “We’re thrilled to be showcasing the work of the Able Orchestra as part of this year’s soundstage Festival. Unlocked is about showing the world that music is for everyone, regardless of ability and we can't wait to share this powerful experience with audiences.”

The event begins with an interactive sensory exploration at 5:30 PM, inviting guests to engage with the technology and creative process behind the performance. The main show starts at 7pm.

For more information, please visit: inspireculture.org.uk