Huthwaite Residents Open Air Cinema and Fun Day

By Christine SelfContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Huthwaite Residents Group are excited to present the first ever open air Cinema and Fun Day, to take place on Saturday 3rd August, on the Welfare Park on Sutton Rd., from 12.00h to 21.00h. The park is an ideal venue within walking distance for most residents. There will be two films, at 14.00h Sing 2, and at 19.00h Mamma Mia.

There will also be free face painting for those who want it, along with stalls that reflect the caring local community. Activities for the young, including a mad science table, crafts, delights to eat, rides and games figure too. For adults there is a coffee truck, hot food and a licensed bar.

This event started as an idea by the Huthwaite Residents Group. It is being financed by Ashfield District Council and Notts County Council. Cllr Tom Hollis is a Huthwaite resident, who approached the Council on our behalf for funding. ADC's contractor, Out of the Box, is working with the Group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will be the third event in succession for the group, since its conception in March, seeing sell-out evenings and requests for more. The Huthwaite Residents Group is self-funding, and any monies raised go towards providing the community with the best service we can. The group of 8 all live in the village and hold a strong desire to help those that may need it and common concerns that may exist.

The Huthwaite Residents Group - FlyerThe Huthwaite Residents Group - Flyer
The Huthwaite Residents Group - Flyer

The Group Chairperson, Susie Simcox, said," This is another example of how the village can improve, as demonstrated by the installation of flower troughs and the flower beds being re-planted and maintained. We are also looking into the traffic issues on our already overcrowded roads and 101 other ideas ongoing. The Group is free to join and application forms are available at the local Post Office, or by ringing 07899 563 722."

Related topics:Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.