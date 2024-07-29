Huthwaite Residents Open Air Cinema and Fun Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
There will also be free face painting for those who want it, along with stalls that reflect the caring local community. Activities for the young, including a mad science table, crafts, delights to eat, rides and games figure too. For adults there is a coffee truck, hot food and a licensed bar.
This event started as an idea by the Huthwaite Residents Group. It is being financed by Ashfield District Council and Notts County Council. Cllr Tom Hollis is a Huthwaite resident, who approached the Council on our behalf for funding. ADC's contractor, Out of the Box, is working with the Group.
This will be the third event in succession for the group, since its conception in March, seeing sell-out evenings and requests for more. The Huthwaite Residents Group is self-funding, and any monies raised go towards providing the community with the best service we can. The group of 8 all live in the village and hold a strong desire to help those that may need it and common concerns that may exist.
The Group Chairperson, Susie Simcox, said," This is another example of how the village can improve, as demonstrated by the installation of flower troughs and the flower beds being re-planted and maintained. We are also looking into the traffic issues on our already overcrowded roads and 101 other ideas ongoing. The Group is free to join and application forms are available at the local Post Office, or by ringing 07899 563 722."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.