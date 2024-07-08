Huthwaite Residents Group News
This month, on Saturday 20th, we will be holding a Pie and Peas Race Night, at Brierley Forest Golf Club in Huthwaite. It's Family Fun, with children welcome. Food is included in the Ticket price, and there will be Sausage and Chips and a Bouncy Castle on offer for the children.
During the evening, there will also be a Raffle and an Auction, with some exciting prizes.
Tickets will be: Adults £6.00 Under 16's £3.00
Tickets from: Email - [email protected]
Telephone 07899 563722 or 07984 473346
You will see our posters around the village.
Also coming up, Saturday 3rd August, we will be holding Huthwaite's first outdoor Cinema, on the Welfare Park. Keep an eye open for further details around the village, and on Facebook, Huthwaite Residents Group.
