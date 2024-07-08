Huthwaite Residents Group News

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last month, we held our first public event, an evening with Blue Sky Fashion Show. It was a very successful evening, and lots of people walked away with some real fashion bargains!Many thanks to the Blue Sky Fashion group, and also to K J Dance and Cheer, who hosted the event.

This month, on Saturday 20th, we will be holding a Pie and Peas Race Night, at Brierley Forest Golf Club in Huthwaite. It's Family Fun, with children welcome. Food is included in the Ticket price, and there will be Sausage and Chips and a Bouncy Castle on offer for the children.

During the evening, there will also be a Raffle and an Auction, with some exciting prizes.

Tickets will be: Adults £6.00 Under 16's £3.00

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under Starter's Orders...

Telephone 07899 563722 or 07984 473346

You will see our posters around the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad