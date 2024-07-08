Huthwaite Residents Group News

By Christine SelfContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 09:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Last month, we held our first public event, an evening with Blue Sky Fashion Show. It was a very successful evening, and lots of people walked away with some real fashion bargains!Many thanks to the Blue Sky Fashion group, and also to K J Dance and Cheer, who hosted the event.

This month, on Saturday 20th, we will be holding a Pie and Peas Race Night, at Brierley Forest Golf Club in Huthwaite. It's Family Fun, with children welcome. Food is included in the Ticket price, and there will be Sausage and Chips and a Bouncy Castle on offer for the children.

During the evening, there will also be a Raffle and an Auction, with some exciting prizes.

Tickets will be: Adults £6.00 Under 16's £3.00

Under Starter's Orders...Under Starter's Orders...
Under Starter's Orders...

Tickets from: Email - [email protected]

Telephone 07899 563722 or 07984 473346

You will see our posters around the village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also coming up, Saturday 3rd August, we will be holding Huthwaite's first outdoor Cinema, on the Welfare Park. Keep an eye open for further details around the village, and on Facebook, Huthwaite Residents Group.

Related topics:Food

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.