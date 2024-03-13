Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of you may remember the old Huthwaite Residents Association which, sadly, dissolved a few years ago. Our group is very keen to contact and support Huthwaite Residents, by reinventing the Huthwaite Residents Group. We plan to offer support to local community groups, to press on with objections to massive housing development proposals, and to regenerate an interest in social activities for all ages. Are you interested?

Our inaugural meeting for all interested residents will be:

Thursday 21st March at 7.00pm, at All Saints Hall, in Huthwaite.

This is open to all interested residents, and we hope to elect a committee and draw up an Action Plan for the future.

Any queries to Christine Self, on 07984 473346.