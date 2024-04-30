Holocaust Survivor Testimony - Malka Levine
Book now for Bank Holiday Monday 27th May and meet Malka, listen to her testimony and get to ask Malka questions on her life and experiences during The Holocaust.
Malka was two when the Nazi invaders forced her family into the Jewish ghetto in Volodymyr-Volynskyi, a small city in present-day Ukraine. It was the first step in a campaign of mass murder.
Rivka, Malka's mother, kept Malka and her two older brothers alive through eighteen terrifying months as the Nazis systematically killed the inhabitants of the ghetto. In the midst of the inhumanity, a few people risked their lives to help.
Our Mother's Courage is her first book