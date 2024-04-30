Holocaust Survivor Testimony - Malka Levine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Malka was two when the Nazi invaders forced her family into the Jewish ghetto in Volodymyr-Volynskyi, a small city in present-day Ukraine. It was the first step in a campaign of mass murder.

Rivka, Malka's mother, kept Malka and her two older brothers alive through eighteen terrifying months as the Nazis systematically killed the inhabitants of the ghetto. In the midst of the inhumanity, a few people risked their lives to help.