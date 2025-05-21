History Wardrobe Presents: 'The Wartime Wardrobe' at National Holocaust Museum, Wednesday 20th August, 1pm – 2:30pm.

'The Dressmakers of Auschwitz' by Lucy Adlington

We are delighted to welcome back friend of the Museum, Lucy Adlington, following her sell out author event earlier this year. From London couture to home thrifting and well-worn uniforms, Lucy has a unique array of garments in her History Wardrobe, each with their own fascinating stories. Discover the stories and memories behind a refugee's hat, a bride's parachute, a sapper's jerkin, a firefighter's pyjamas, a Bletchley Park scarf, a coat from the Coventry bombings and more.

Lucy Adlington is author of bestselling books The Dressmakers of Auschwitz and Four Red Sweaters, in addition to Stitches in Time - The Stories of the Clothes We Wear, and Women's Lives and Clothes in WW2 - Ready for Action.