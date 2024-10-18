Help us to name two new bin lorries in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield District Council is about to take delivery of two brand new waste and recycling lorries and local people are being given a chance to name one of them as part of their branding.

The new bin lorries are part of the council’s ongoing fleet replacement programme and will be joining the council’s 20 other Dennis Eagle vehicles on waste collection rounds from December.

Each truck costs £223,550 and can carry up to 10 tonnes of waste. In the average year they clock up 6,000 miles transporting waste from homes in Mansfield to various refuse collection sites and are deployed for 250 days (1,375 hours) per year. These new fuel efficient models will also meet the latest standards for ultra low emissions.

Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, said: “We have to replace our lorries from time to time and this model has been chosen for its heightened level of manoeuvrability to help navigate Mansfield’s narrow streets.

Mansfield District Council are asking residents to name their bin lorry

“We still require residents to park with consideration though, especially near junctions, to ensure rounds are not disrupted. Getting these large trucks round the corners of small streets does require space.

“This is the first time we have decided to name the lorries – we thought it would be a bit of fun and help engender a sense of pride in the district.

“In Scotland there has been a trend to name council gritters. Sled Zeppelin and Basil Salty were among the winners there but I reckon Mansfield can do even better with names for our new bin lorries.”

Residents can put forward suggestions in the online survey at https://online1.snapsurveys.com/interview/4e74a967-fd61-4661-b7ce-13ce240ce47b

Once the survey nominations have been received, four will be chosen to go forward for a poll to be held on the council’s social media channels and the two names receiving the most votes will be the names chosen for the wagons.